Guyana requires additional 460,000 acres of mangroves to offset emissions from ExxonMobil’s flaring-conservationist

Today, Guyana joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Day for the Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystems.

Instead of the occasion serving to evoke feelings of immense pride for Guyana’s efforts, it is one that brings great disappointment and concern for industry stakeholders including conservationist, Annette Arjoon-Martins.

In a comment shared with Kaieteur News yesterday, Arjoon-Martins related that today leaves her in a state of worry, especially when one considers the harmful greenhouse gas emissions being released by ExxonMobil offshore Guyana.

A passionate advocate for protecting Guyana’s environment, she reminded that ExxonMobil would have flared approximately10 billion cubic feet of gas via the Liza Destiny vessel due to mechanical issues it experienced with the vessel’s gas compressor system.

The conservationist was keen to note, however, that at this point in time, Guyana does not have the required acres of mangroves to offset those emissions. To do so, the nation would need an additional 460,000 acres.

Expounding further on the importance of the International Day for the Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystems and Guyana’s current state of affairs, she noted that the former was adopted by the General Conference of UNESCO in 2015 to raise awareness of the significance of mangrove ecosystems as “a unique, special and vulnerable ecosystem.” She said it was also adopted to promote solutions for their sustainable use, management and conservation.

Whilst some Guyanese are aware of the importance of mangroves as nature’s sea defence, Arjoon-Martins posited that not many are aware of the

other important services of this highly productive forest type. In this regard, she noted that one very relevant and standout service is that of “carbon sequestration.” In simple terms, the conservationist explained that mangroves remove proportionally more carbon belowground, and have higher below- to above-ground carbon mass ratios than any other terrestrial trees.

With respect to Guyana, she noted that an inventory of its mangrove forests was done in 2018 which established that there are 82,437 acres.

She was keen to point out that this can only sequester or remove 50,287 million metric tonnes (Mt) of carbon dioxide (CO2).

“If one were to put this in context of the acreage required to offset the 10 billion cubic feet of gas flared by Exxon to date, Guyana’s national inventory is way below what is required. It would require 460,621 acres of mangroves to offset Exxon’s flaring which has emitted approximately 755,116 Mt of CO2 to date.”

In keeping with this year’s theme and the damage being done to the environment by ExxonMobil’s flaring, Arjoon-Martins said it is important for one to understand the interconnectivity of the mangrove forests, surrounding wetlands, rivers and ocean, its related services, and the need for protection.

She further stated that a recent mangrove survey undertaken by a team of international and local specialists in Region One holds great promise. The team is convinced that the mangrove ecosystem of the Barima Mora Passage is the most intact in the country and has all the requirements to be nominated as a World Heritage Site.

“Whilst Guyana has a system of Protected Areas, there are no World Heritage Sites. It may be worth setting a goal to achieve this distinction just in time to celebrate International Day of Mangroves Ecosystems 2021,” the conservationist concluded.