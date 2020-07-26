Latest update July 26th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Egg-ball gun abandon Moses

Jul 26, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Dem Boys Seh…

De talk all week was about de media man who visa get tek away. He start lashing out at everybody. De Americans mek he a real PRO- not a Public Relations Officer – but a Professional Rigging Outcast.
De Critic talk how de man nah resign from de wuk. He was escorted to the door by de security.
De sanctions biting hotter than red ants. Dem boys know dat some ah dem wha visa get pull feel that de Americans bluffing.
Now dem realize dat dem nah gun see plane step no more… Dem nah gun see friend and family in Uncle Sam no more because when yuh visa get pull is hard fuh get a new one.
Dem worry wha gun happen if dem get real sick and need medical attention.
Dem nah wan go Georgetown Hospital. But is suh when you want support people wha rigging elections.
Things gun get wuss. If dem who rigging really believe dat them can survive sanctions, dem gun hold dem head and dem belly and bawl when Uncle Sam clap de second lash pun them.
All dem farrin country gat fuh do is fuh stop dem banks from doing business with de riggers. Dat is all dem gat fuh do.
Rigadier and Joe Shan Lin gun run in de bush and hide.
Rig-juttan gun jump in a hole and conceal he self. And de Man, whose name deh in de Bible wha bin part de Red Sea, gun stay in he house all day.
Even he friend, de Egg-ball man called Him-Ran who use to write about cricket and direct things at de Kranicle, nah gun be there fuh he.
As fuh de PRO, he gun gat fuh beg lodging at him new-found best friend stone place.
Talk half and ask yuh self why some of dem media men suddenly gone quiet.

Similar Articles

Sports

QC Alumni Boosts Golf in Georgetown

QC Alumni Boosts Golf in Georgetown

Jul 26, 2020

Mr. Colin Ming is an avid golfer who attained a single digit handicap whilst winning several tournaments over the years and served in executive positions at the Lusignan Golf Club and has been an...
Read More
Open Letter from Guyanese Expat in the United States on Windies Cricket

Open Letter from Guyanese Expat in the United...

Jul 26, 2020

GBA grateful to stakeholders support in getting boxers home

GBA grateful to stakeholders support in getting...

Jul 26, 2020

Banks DIH Limited Ride for Sprite giveaway Promotion nears conclusion

Banks DIH Limited Ride for Sprite giveaway...

Jul 26, 2020

Boxers finally return home after eventual frustrating stint in Cuba

Boxers finally return home after eventual...

Jul 25, 2020

Pope, Buttler help England recover against West Indies in decisive Test

Pope, Buttler help England recover against West...

Jul 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • How was the curfew for you?

    The COVID-curfew has presented some difficulties for persons and families. A great many persons simply found it difficult... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019