Egg-ball gun abandon Moses

Dem Boys Seh…

De talk all week was about de media man who visa get tek away. He start lashing out at everybody. De Americans mek he a real PRO- not a Public Relations Officer – but a Professional Rigging Outcast.

De Critic talk how de man nah resign from de wuk. He was escorted to the door by de security.

De sanctions biting hotter than red ants. Dem boys know dat some ah dem wha visa get pull feel that de Americans bluffing.

Now dem realize dat dem nah gun see plane step no more… Dem nah gun see friend and family in Uncle Sam no more because when yuh visa get pull is hard fuh get a new one.

Dem worry wha gun happen if dem get real sick and need medical attention.

Dem nah wan go Georgetown Hospital. But is suh when you want support people wha rigging elections.

Things gun get wuss. If dem who rigging really believe dat them can survive sanctions, dem gun hold dem head and dem belly and bawl when Uncle Sam clap de second lash pun them.

All dem farrin country gat fuh do is fuh stop dem banks from doing business with de riggers. Dat is all dem gat fuh do.

Rigadier and Joe Shan Lin gun run in de bush and hide.

Rig-juttan gun jump in a hole and conceal he self. And de Man, whose name deh in de Bible wha bin part de Red Sea, gun stay in he house all day.

Even he friend, de Egg-ball man called Him-Ran who use to write about cricket and direct things at de Kranicle, nah gun be there fuh he.

As fuh de PRO, he gun gat fuh beg lodging at him new-found best friend stone place.

Talk half and ask yuh self why some of dem media men suddenly gone quiet.