All parties must respect elections outcome – India

The Republic of India, the largest democracy in the world, has called on all parties in Guyana to accept the outcome of Guyana’s Election.

This was said recently by the spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava.

The David Granger coalition has lost the March 2nd general elections, according to a recount.

His government has been accused of constantly frustrating the declaration of the results of the elections.

He said that India has closely been following the developments of Guyana’s elections, with four months now since they were held.

“As a time-tested friend of Guyana, India looks forward to the early conclusion of the electoral process in the interest of democracy in Guyana,” Srivastava said.

India is the most recent of a plethora of countries which has called for parties to respect the final decision of the March 2, General and Regional Elections.

Earlier this week, 21 of the 35 member-states of the Organization of American States (OAS) had appealed to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), to announce a declaration only based on results from the national recount.

Observer missions and members of civil society have also called for the same.