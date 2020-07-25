Mon Repos fire victims receive assistance

Latest update July 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
A family five whose home was destroyed by fire on Wednesday last at Mon Repos East Coast Demerara (ECD) is expressing gratitude for assistance received since the tragedy. Yesterday, they were visited by former Attorney General Anil Nandlall who made the small contribution on behalf of the People’s Progressive Party towards the family’s task of rebuilding. In this photograph, Mohabir Anil Nandlall stands with the members of the affected family on the lot where their home once stood.
Jul 25, 2020The four Olympic hopeful boxers, who journeyed to Cuba for a training stint and were stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown, returned home last evening. Colin Lewis, Desmond Amsterdam, Dennis...
Jul 25, 2020
Jul 25, 2020
Jul 25, 2020
Jul 25, 2020
Jul 25, 2020
I write this assessment here with utter confusion in my mind. I honestly don’t know where to start. There are times when... more
The COVID-curfew has presented some difficulties for persons and families. A great many persons simply found it difficult... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders It is long past time for good sense to prevail in Guyana amongst the leadership of the APNU+AFC coalition... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]