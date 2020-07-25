Latest update July 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Mon Repos fire victims receive assistance

A family five whose home was destroyed by fire on Wednesday last at Mon Repos East Coast Demerara (ECD) is expressing gratitude for assistance received since the tragedy. Yesterday, they were visited by former Attorney General Anil Nandlall who made the small contribution on behalf of the People’s Progressive Party towards the family’s task of rebuilding. In this photograph, Mohabir Anil Nandlall stands with the members of the affected family on the lot where their home once stood.

