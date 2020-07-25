Latest update July 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Merriman Funeral Home Inc supports Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Sports

Merriman Funeral Home Inc, situated at Bent Street, Georgetown has supported the Mark Wiltshire and Colin Mc Ewan dominoes competition which is set to commence at 13:30hrs today at Turning Point.

Mark Wiltshire accepts the cheque from Danessa Persaud.

Supervisor Danessa Persaud yesterday presented the third prize to Wiltshire who expressed gratitude to Persaud. He said an exciting competition is expected since some of the top city teams are expected to be in action. Persaud wished the teams well, adding that she is looking forward to a successful tournament.
Entrance fee is $12,000 and the winning team will take home $120,000, runner up $60,000 and third place $30,000. The competition will conclude tomorrow. Wiltshire is calling on the teams to be present at the venue at least 30 minutes before the schedule start time. Among the teams set to take part are Mix Up, Gold for Money, Quiet Storm, TNT, Blue Bird, C7, Turning Point and Providence.
Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672 for registration.

