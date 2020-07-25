LJP, ANUG tell Granger: Concede and then we’ll have talks

The Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) and A New United Guyana (ANUG) yesterday told the incumbent President David Granger that he must first concede his loss to the March 2, General and Regional Elections, and only then will they engage in any form of dialogue with him.

ANUG in their statement to the press said that it will not engage in dialogue with the APNU+AFC caretaker government, as its call for such dialogue is shrouded in duplicity.

The coalition had said that it “remains open to dialogue with other political parties and stakeholders on the way forward for our country” and that it is “prepared to act responsibly to bring a resolution to the ongoing political situation.”

“If the coalition is indeed prepared to act responsibly,” ANUG stated, “the first act would be to concede; they have lost the 2020 Regional and General Elections.”

Instead, the Granger coalition has endorsed the fraudulent declaration produced by Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo.

“It is nothing short of dishonesty and another display of the duplicitous nature of the leadership of APNU+AFC to say they are prepared to act to resolve a situation, a situation which they have created and is within their power to resolve.” ANUG said.

ANUG is prepared, it noted, to have talks with a legally elected government, parliamentary opposition, other political parties and stakeholders on the way forward for the country, following the final declaration of the votes tallied by the recount process.

Meanwhile, LJP highlighted yesterday that the time for engagements should have occurred before the December 22 No Confidence Vote (NCV), and that any dialogue with the APNU+AFC only serves to legitimize what the smaller party considers to be a dictatorship.

The party said that the coalition has shown contempt for Guyana in all their actions leading up to date and the international community as of late, while also adding that the APNU+AFC continues to show the utmost disrespect for anyone who points out their attempts to rig the elections while holding Guyana at ransom is clear demonstration that they are disingenuous, irresponsible and duplicitous.

Against this LJP wrote, “It is oxymoronic to be a dictator and want to call yourself a “resistance” when all that you are resisting is the will of the people.”

The small party indicated that it is open to dialogue only with legitimately and democratically elected governments, and should the APNU+AFC be genuinely interested in constructive dialogue, conceding that they have lost these elections would be viewed as a genuine first step.

“After the new democratically elected government is sworn into office, the Liberty and Justice Party will actively pursue dialogue with all legitimate and interested stakeholders in finding a progressive path forward for Guyana,” the party stated.