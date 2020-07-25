Guyana COVID-19 Death toll raises to 20

– One new case also recorded

Guyana recorded its 20th COVID-19 death yesterday, with one additional case of infection being also recorded. During the Ministry of Public Health’s daily update yesterday, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) Karen Gordon-Boyle did not go into specifics about the identity of the latest fatality, but noted that the number of positives cases recorded is now 352 with the number of active cases in institutional isolation being 154.

Additionally, the DCMO said that a total of 33 persons are in institutional quarantine and 4 persons are in the COVID-ICU. To date, 178 of the total 352 infected persons have recovered.

The DCMO also highlighted some guidelines that schools, which are scheduled to reopen for the new academic year, must take into consideration when drafting a comprehensive plan to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

In closing, Dr. Gordon-Boyle further urged persons to continue to wear face masks when leaving their homes for work and other essential services, practice social distancing and to wash or sanitize their hands frequently. She also insisted that Guyanese adhere to the 8 pm curfew.