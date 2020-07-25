Coalition plans Region 2 weekend outreach

– Regional Commander unaware of meetings

While the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition has planned a packed itinerary of public meetings in Region Two set for today, the Guyana Police Force commander for that regional division is unaware that meetings are being held.

On Thursday, an image was circulated on Facebook purporting to be an official agenda for the public meetings. The speakers assigned to various communities along the Essequibo Coast and further inland were: Annette Ferguson, Minister with responsibility for Housing; Youth Minister Simona Broomes; APNU+AFC counting agent Ganesh Mahipaul; People’s National Congress Executive. Gary Best; Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix; Social Cohesion Minister, George Norton; Minister of State, Dawn Hasting; and Business Minister Haimraj Rajkumar are scheduled to deliver addresses at the public meetings. Notably, Rajkumar, who hails from the region, is the only Alliance For Change representative slated to speak. The meetings begin at 9:30 am, with the latest one scheduled for 12:30 pm – the communities they cover include Danielstown, Suddie, Good Hope, Queenstown, Capoey, Mashabo, Mainstay, and Charity.

Concerns have been raised over the meetings being held in contravention of COVID-19 restrictions; when Kaieteur News sought a comment from People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) General Secretary Amna Ally, she refused to divulge any details, telling this paper that, “I will not confirm or deny anything about these meetings.”

The COVID-19 guidelines implemented by Health Minister, Volda Lawrence make no provision for large social gatherings during the pandemic. The order gazetted on June 18 states that no person shall host attend or visit a private party, a recreational or competitive sporting event; a wedding, other than the bride, the bridegroom, official witnesses and the marriage officer; a banquet, ball or reception; a bar or rum shop; a wake or vigil; a gym; a spa; a club or discotheque; a meeting of a fraternal society, private or social club or civic association or organisation; or any other social activity. The order also stated that where gatherings are allowed, they shall not exceed ten persons.

“I want to say to you,” Ally said, “…that whatever the Coalition does is the Coalition’s business. If we have a programme, we will execute our programme in the best interest of the Coalition.”

The Divisional Commander for Region 2, Superintendent Crystal Robinson, when asked by Kaieteur News whether the party received permission to host their public meetings, she was unable to confirm such.

“I have no application and at this time, we are not granting permission,” the Commander said.