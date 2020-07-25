Caribbean Airlines applies to GCCA for flights to Ogle Airport

Reports from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) have indicated that Caribbean Airlines has applied for a licence to facilitate flights to the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle. These services are intended to be between Bridgetown, Barbados-Ogle and Port-of-Spain, Trinidad-Ogle.

Caribbean Airlines is currently extending their services to many places regionally after competitor LIAT’s closure has, in recent weeks, seemed imminent. As of now, the future of the smaller regional airline is still uncertain however even after considerable efforts were made by Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Brown to save the franchise.

Even though LIAT has stated that it is possible that their flights can be in the air within 60-90 days, Caribbean Airlines is still determined to provide their services here in Guyana. If the licence is approved, flights can operate daily between the named destinations. However, each flight would only be able to facilitate a maximum of 68 passengers.

With Guyana’s airports set to be opened to flights from August 28, Caribbean Airlines has also published heavy restrictions which apply to all of their flights. Passengers who refuse to wear a mask, for example, will not be allowed to board the aircraft. In a statement, the airline said, “We require all customers to wear a facemask/covering throughout their entire journey at all Caribbean Airlines touch-points from check-in at the airport, departure gate areas, jet bridges and on-board the aircraft for the duration of the flight.”

The GCCA had issued similar statements to incoming passengers for flights scheduled when the airports opens on August 28. Penalties for refusal to wear masks were mentioned; however, the legal bases of the penalties are yet to be confirmed by this newspaper.

A Caribbean Airlines flight carrying 147 Guyanese from destinations like Cuba, Jamaica and Barbados arrived yesterday; that flight was approved by the GCAA. The two-stop flight left from Kingston Jamaica, headed to Havana Cuba then to Barbados before its arrival in Guyana. The returning Guyanese are being subjected to seven-day self-isolation in their homes and were required to produce a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PC) and COVID-19 test. Additionally, this newspaper learnt that the returning passengers will be required to check in frequently to ensure that they are isolating as instructed.