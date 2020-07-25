Boxers finally return home after eventual frustrating stint in Cuba

The four Olympic hopeful boxers, who journeyed to Cuba for a training stint and were stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown, returned home last evening.

Colin Lewis, Desmond Amsterdam, Dennis Thomas and Keevin Allicock had arrived in the Caribbean’s largest Island for a three-month training stint back in early January and were scheduled to return home in March.

The Cuban trip was aimed at giving the pugilists every opportunity to properly prepare for the now suspended Olympic qualifiers in Argentina in April.

The 2020 Olympics were scheduled for Tokyo Japan from July 24 to August 9 but will now be contested next year due to the COVID-19 virus.

The travel protocols implemented worldwide saw airports being closed including our own Cheddi Jagan and Eugene Correira airports closed to international flights. This was relaxed to allow certain special flights, but a special charter was needed to bring the stranded boxers home which the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) could not afford and appealed to the government and the Guyana Olympic Association for assistance.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle pursued every available avenue to get the team home and the efforts eventually paid off with the team returning home after that extended stint which took a turn into the realms of frustration for the fighters who expressed same and the desire to be home in this uncertain period that has devastated the world in more ways than one.

The boxers arrived home around 6:30pm yesterday and were met by Ninvalle and National Coach Terrence Poole.