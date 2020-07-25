EPA needs to stop granting ExxonMobil permits in absence of critical info on flaring – Int’l Lawyer

International Lawyer, Melinda Janki has expressed alarm that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted two permits to American oil giant, ExxonMobil even though its Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) lack critical information on the harmful effects of flaring.

In those documents which Exxon submitted to the EPA, it admits that there will be temporary flaring or non-flaring during equipment maintenance, process upsets, and start-up. It also notes that a flare system will be part of the Liza Destiny vessel for the collection and safe disposition of produced hydrocarbon gases resulting from unplanned, non-routine relief and blow-down events. What is noticeably absent however is crucial information on the harmful toxins that are released into the atmosphere when the gas is flared and not re-injected.Over the last two weeks, Kaieteur News has reported extensively on the harmful carcinogens and greenhouse gases that are released into the atmosphere when flaring is done. Upon noting that the EIAs did not have such critical information, the international lawyer told Kaieteur News that the EPA was therefore granting permits without the full knowledge of how ExxonMobil’s operations could impact the environment. She categorically stated that the only prudent decision going forward would be for the EPA to cancel the said permits, and grant same only after the EIAs are corrected.The lawyer said that the EPA is mandated by its governing legislation to protect the environment at all costs. “There is no room for discretion,” she stated.Since December 25, 2019, ExxonMobil has flared over nine billion cubic feet of gas due to a malfunctioning gas compressor system for the Liza Destiny. This newspaper understands that the equipment has been sent to Germany to be fixed and should be returned by the end of the month for installation. Once this occurs, it is hoped that the flaring would come to an end by August 10. By that time, ExxonMobil will have flared another billion cubic feet of gas.Head of the EPA, Dr. Vincent Adams has since admitted to Kaieteur News that he has no independent means of verifying what ExxonMobil submits on the gas it has flared. The regulatory body is therefore left with no choice but to accept what it is being told by ExxonMobil.