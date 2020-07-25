EPA needs to stop granting ExxonMobil permits in absence of critical info on flaring – Int’l Lawyer

Latest update July 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
International Lawyer, Melinda Janki has expressed alarm that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted two permits to American oil giant, ExxonMobil even though its Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) lack critical information on the harmful effects of flaring.In those documents which Exxon submitted to the EPA, it admits that there will be temporary flaring or non-flaring during equipment maintenance, process upsets, and start-up. It also notes that a flare system will be part of the Liza Destiny vessel for the collection and safe disposition of produced hydrocarbon gases resulting from unplanned, non-routine relief and blow-down events. What is noticeably absent however is crucial information on the harmful toxins that are released into the atmosphere when the gas is flared and not re-injected.
