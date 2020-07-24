The pattern of political behavior being displayed is highly abnormal

Dear Editor,

The declaration of the March 2020 Presidential Election in Guyana has been on hold for months because lawyers acting on behalf of Mr. David Arthur Granger have unleashed a series of unethical court cases to keep him in power on fictitious votes cooked up by his confederates in GECOM. The world knows this. Also, a widely transparent vote recount confirmed and further validated that Mr. Granger has lost power in a free, fair, credible and transparent election. The recount even further re-exposed and confirmed the open fraud within GECOM.

Further, Mr. Granger is ready and willing to swear in for a second term on fraud. What a disgrace! Such a major human rights issue has appropriately attracted international sanctions aiming to modify and align the behaviors of the fraudsters with standard norms to protect democracy. And, even in the face of sanctions, Mr. Granger’s lawyers continue to embrace and defend fraud.

Importantly, this situation exposes how ruthless lawyers in Guyana deliberately push fraudulent cases through the courts and destroy innocent lives. This is the primary reason why the Guyanese legal system is backed up with high volumes of cases that are mostly fraudulent in nature.

Most lawyers practicing in Guyana are graduates from the Hugh Wooding Law School. This makes me wonder whether this school ever teaches ethics as part of its curriculum. In the USA, lawyers refuse bad cases because they are trained to do so and because they can also be barred from practice. To this end, I wonder why the Guyana Bar Association (GBA) turns a blind eye to this problem: it needs to break its silence on this matter.

Further, Guyanese with the mindset like Granger and his lawyers are the people who shamelessly push fraud and create conflicts in this country. Life is unbearable because of these people. Their behaviors are highly abnormal. People with this pattern of behavior repeatedly lie and repeatedly manipulate others. Also, they repeatedly violate the rights of others without any remorse because they are devoid of a conscience. Further, they repeatedly show no respect for the rule of law.

In spite of the pervasive anti-social behavioral problems observed daily in Guyana, virtually nothing is being done to address it. To this end, immediate interventions are needed to guide and synchronize behaviors with the norms of society in allowing Guyana to develop for the betterment of all.

Yours truly,

Annie Baliram