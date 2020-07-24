Latest update July 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Opposition Commissioners condemn vile attacks on GECOM Chair, Claudette Singh

Jul 24, 2020 News 0

The three Opposition Commissioners have jointly condemned the “scurrilous” attacks on the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), retired Justice Claudette Singh.

GECOM Chair, Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh

Opposition Commissioners: [left] Bibi Shadick, Sase Gunraj, Robeson Benn

“While Commissioners may not always agree with the Chairman,” the Opposition team said, “she has always discharged her duties with professionalism, fairness and impartiality, and in keeping with the tenets of the Constitution and other legal provisions.”
Recently, the GECOM Chair has been faced with vile attacks for the firm position she has taken in rejecting the fraudulent reports presented by the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, in favour of the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) and insisting that only the recount figures be presented to the Commission for the purposes of a declaration of final elections results.
Those actions have also coupled with what has been condemned by observers, including the United Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, as gross disrespect for the Chair; this includes slanderous postings by supporters on social media and a mock funeral for Singh, held by APNU+AFC supporters in front of State House, one in which a miniature effigy was placed in a coffin and kicked.
One PNCR Executive, Aubrey Norton, had written an opinion editorial to state that the Chair is “digging a hole for herself”.
The Commissioners have, moreover, called upon those engaged in such conduct, including the senior members of the APNU+AFC, to cease and desist from so doing.
Head of the party, President David Granger, was asked to specifically condemn these attacks on the Chair; however Granger had refused, saying only that the attacks were not “a policy” of his administration.

Similar Articles

Sports

Guyanese Walter ‘Boyd’ Moore is now a UEFA ‘B’ License Coach

Guyanese Walter ‘Boyd’ Moore is now a UEFA ‘B’ License Coach

Jul 24, 2020

Former ‘Golden Jaguar’ defender Walter ‘Boyd’ Moore who decided to pull the lid on his playing career back in January of this year having donned national colours at every level from Under-15...
Read More
Basketball For Good’ platform launched

Basketball For Good’ platform launched

Jul 24, 2020

KK Persaud Memorial dominoes set for August 9 at Tuschen

KK Persaud Memorial dominoes set for August 9 at...

Jul 23, 2020

South Africa could play series in B’dos just after CPL

South Africa could play series in B’dos just...

Jul 23, 2020

Olympics Athletics Coach Lyndon Wilson loves cricket more than Athletics (Part 1)

Olympics Athletics Coach Lyndon Wilson loves...

Jul 23, 2020

Top local performers recognised in observance of International Boxing Day

Top local performers recognised in observance of...

Jul 23, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019