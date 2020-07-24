Latest update July 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

New details emerge as probe continues

Jul 24, 2020 News 0

Decomposed body found in well…

New information suggests that Calvin Hamilton, 29, a miner whose partially decomposed body was found floating in a well at Puruni Landing, Mazaruni, Region Seven, might have been murdered.

Dead: Calvin Hamilton

Hamilton’s body was found on Sunday last by an employee of a nearby drinking spot who visited the well to pump water for his boss.
A subsequent post mortem report revealed that the miner had died as a result of blunt trauma to the head and asphyxiation due to drowning, compounded by compression injuries to the neck.
Investigations had also revealed that Hamilton was last seen alive leaving a bar sometime after 19:00hrs on Friday July 17.
Police have since sent a team of investigators to the area to determine the correct circumstances surrounding the man’s death.
Kaieteur News has received information from a source which suggests that Hamilton might have been beaten, robbed and thrown into the well. It was revealed that Hamilton had left his camp early Friday for Puruni Landing. He told a friend that he was not feeling well and that the reason for his trip to the Landing was to see a doctor. It was also detailed that when he arrived the doctor was not in. Nevertheless, Hamilton visited a place to sell gold that is in close proximity to the bar where he was seen drinking and the well where his body was found.
The source further revealed that recently a number of individuals have been attacked and robbed at nights in the exact area where Hamilton’s last movements were traced.
Hamilton, who hails from Aranaputa Village, Region Nine, was employed with a Brazilian Mining Company called “Hard Rock”.

Similar Articles

Sports

Guyanese Walter ‘Boyd’ Moore is now a UEFA ‘B’ License Coach

Guyanese Walter ‘Boyd’ Moore is now a UEFA ‘B’ License Coach

Jul 24, 2020

Former ‘Golden Jaguar’ defender Walter ‘Boyd’ Moore who decided to pull the lid on his playing career back in January of this year having donned national colours at every level from Under-15...
Read More
Basketball For Good’ platform launched

Basketball For Good’ platform launched

Jul 24, 2020

KK Persaud Memorial dominoes set for August 9 at Tuschen

KK Persaud Memorial dominoes set for August 9 at...

Jul 23, 2020

South Africa could play series in B’dos just after CPL

South Africa could play series in B’dos just...

Jul 23, 2020

Olympics Athletics Coach Lyndon Wilson loves cricket more than Athletics (Part 1)

Olympics Athletics Coach Lyndon Wilson loves...

Jul 23, 2020

Top local performers recognised in observance of International Boxing Day

Top local performers recognised in observance of...

Jul 23, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019