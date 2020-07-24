New details emerge as probe continues

Decomposed body found in well…

New information suggests that Calvin Hamilton, 29, a miner whose partially decomposed body was found floating in a well at Puruni Landing, Mazaruni, Region Seven, might have been murdered.

Hamilton’s body was found on Sunday last by an employee of a nearby drinking spot who visited the well to pump water for his boss.

A subsequent post mortem report revealed that the miner had died as a result of blunt trauma to the head and asphyxiation due to drowning, compounded by compression injuries to the neck.

Investigations had also revealed that Hamilton was last seen alive leaving a bar sometime after 19:00hrs on Friday July 17.

Police have since sent a team of investigators to the area to determine the correct circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Kaieteur News has received information from a source which suggests that Hamilton might have been beaten, robbed and thrown into the well. It was revealed that Hamilton had left his camp early Friday for Puruni Landing. He told a friend that he was not feeling well and that the reason for his trip to the Landing was to see a doctor. It was also detailed that when he arrived the doctor was not in. Nevertheless, Hamilton visited a place to sell gold that is in close proximity to the bar where he was seen drinking and the well where his body was found.

The source further revealed that recently a number of individuals have been attacked and robbed at nights in the exact area where Hamilton’s last movements were traced.

Hamilton, who hails from Aranaputa Village, Region Nine, was employed with a Brazilian Mining Company called “Hard Rock”.