Man shot dead by bandit on Middle Road

By Shervin Belgrave

Navin Samaroo, a marketing representative of G&J Phone Cards Investment, was yesterday fatally shot while driving along Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown.

Samaroo, 23, of West La Penitence, Georgetown was shot just after 13:00hrs.

According to eyewitnesses, the young man was driving along Middle Road when two men on a motorcycle rode up beside his car as he slowed down at a pot-hole in the road. The pillion rider, according to reports, whipped out a hand gun and appeared to have demanded something from Samaroo before shooting him. It was further revealed that the pillion rider jumped off the motorcycle and “grabbed something” through the car window before speeding off with his accomplice.

A man, who rushed to Samaroo’s aid after the perpetrators left, said that he found him motionless in the car. Other persons also rushed to the scene and assisted the man to place Samaroo in one of the passenger seats of his (Samaroo’s) car.

The man, who has since been labelled a “Good Samaritan”, then entered the car and drove the injured Samaroo to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Samaroo’s family was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred.The dead man’s father told reporters that he received a phone call informing him that his son was shot and taken to the GPHC. The father said that he, along with his wife and other relatives, rushed to the hospital only to learn that Samaroo had passed away.

According to information obtained by this publication, Samaroo was attacked minutes after he left his home to return to his workplace.

This publication learnt that after a careful inspection of Samaroo’s car, the only thing that appeared to be missing was a bag that he normally carries with him. His family, however, told reporters that the bag did not contain any cash but a bowl of food that Samaroo was carrying to work.

Additional information received suggests that Samaroo had left his workplace earlier yesterday to transact business on behalf of his employer. He reportedly made stops at a bank and the Guyana Revenue Authority before heading home to pick up his lunch.

Police are investigating the crime.