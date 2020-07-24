Lil Joe says we must recognize Lo Lo and let go

Joe Harmon, who the satirical column in this newspaper “Dem Boys Seh” refers to as “Lil Joe” or “Joe Shanlin”, has an inexhaustible capacity for sprouting asininities a parallel of which has never existed before in the world in the 20th and now the 21st century.

What has taken place in Guyana since Mingo’s statistical masturbation at the GECOM Command Centre has absolutely no parallel in world politics even in the most convoluted, deformed political systems that we have seen in the Third World where military dictatorship and banana republics were on show from the beginning of the 20th century until the 1980 when a democratic wave swept the world.

Lil Joe of course speaks for his party formation – PNC and AFC – therefore when he gives off clownish vocabularies, one must understand the asininities are also characteristic of those at the apex of that formation. Joe Shanlin’s fiercest competitor is of course, the man “Dem Boys Seh” for some mysterious reason, refers to as Khemraj “Rumjattan.”

Why Rumjattan? What is the satirical undertone? Anyway, Rumjattan is a serious challenger to Lil Joe. Rumjattan bade farewell to his staff conceding that the APNU+AFC lost the election and wondered out loudly if the PPP government will allow him to ever set foot again in that ministry. Then he laughed out loudly and said he doubt that will happen because he has friends in the PPP some of whom see him as a big brother.

Then the very next day, not the next week or month, but the very next day did a gymnastic feat that would have earned him Olympic gold. He said he was merely saying goodbye since he was leaving his ministry to become the prime minister. This is the same Rumjattan who told the nation that a contingent of Russians came to rig the election and that since our entire election system is a physical process from voting to counting, the Russians came with millions of pens and erasers to erase the Xs that were put in favour of his party and write over them.

He, Rumjattan, and Cathy Hughes got word of the scam and the Russians were deported.

The difference between Lil Joe and Rumjattan is that the latter has gone into hiding but Joe Shanlin is still performing in the circus. Let’s look at the latest act of Lil Joe. His outfit wants to start a confabulation with the PPP and other stakeholders to end the election impasse but these discussants most recognize the thing Lo Lo showed the world. That thing is Lo Lo’s original tabulation which contains Mingo’s statistical masturbation.

Lil Joe is being comically sick. If opposition parties and stakeholders accept the thing Lo Lo showed the world in March, then there is nothing to discuss – the APNU+AFC won the election. That is what is contained in Lo Lo’s exhibitionism. Equally sick and silly is why Lil Joe feels that any sane person will come to the table to resolve the election drama when Lil Joe himself has dissolved it by telling them that they must accept Lo Lo’s exhibitionism?

What then is there to discuss? If Joe Shanlin and his band of APNU+AFC misfits are asking opposition parties and stakeholders to concede that APNU+AFC won the election through Lo Lo’s low behaviour then how can Lil Joe use the words, “ending the election impasse?” There is no impasse – APNU+AFC won. What then can be on the agenda? What Joe Shanlin has in mind when the conference begins? What will he be offering?

The question of course is what type of clothes he will be wearing when the tripartite confabulation begins. Will he go to the meeting with his circus gear or will he don a Nehru jacket like his boss, David Granger? The comical acts of the APNU+AFC and their surrogates are going to continue on a daily basis until Lil Joe, Rumjattan and the entire crew are fumigated out of power.

Apart from this latest clownish performance from Lil Joe, the Guyanese people will have a large laugh when they read what one of the commissioners of the Ethnic Relations Commission wrote in the Chronicle yesterday. Barrington Braithwaite feels that Claudette Singh has lost her mental sanity. As an example, he wrote that Claudette gave Lo Lo, an independent subordinate, three instructions to break the law. Now, Lil Joe and Rumjattan are lawyers. Can they tell us what an independent subordinate is? If you are independent then you are not a subordinate. If you are a subordinate then you cannot act independent of those who are above you. The circus goes on.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)