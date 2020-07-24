Guyanese Walter ‘Boyd’ Moore is now a UEFA ‘B’ License Coach

Former ‘Golden Jaguar’ defender Walter ‘Boyd’ Moore who decided to pull the lid on his playing career back in January of this year having donned national colours at every level from Under-15 to senior, is now an accredited UEFA B License Coach.

The leftback who ended his career at FF Jaro in Finland has now embarked on a different aspect of his football career where he would now be teaching the beautiful game to others as according to him, “I am staying in touch and in tuned with the game I love.”

Chatting with Kaieteur Sport from his adopted home in Finland, Moore shared his feelings on his monumental achievement: “Well it’s a good feeling to get this first step done and to be recognised as a Pro Coach. My next step is to do the ‘A’ License once the covid-19 doesn’t hamper it.”

Moore, a father of three further stated that it is always his dream to give back to the world’s most beautiful game and a game that has taught him so many positive lessons in life.

“Well I always want to give back and with this UEFA Diploma I’m learning the game true another set of eyes and with my playing experience it will help me guide and teach the younger generation of players to become even better.”

It is Moore’s intention to return to these shores at some point to give back. “Hopefully in the future I can return home to coach and mentor our young stars. I must also give thanks to almighty God for allowing me to pursue aspect of my career and successfully so as the next journey commence. My dear wife and the FF Jaro family must also be commended for their support towards me on this new journey.”

The UEFA License course entailed classroom and practical work, Moore explained.