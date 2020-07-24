Guyana’s fate is currently at a delicate threshold

Dear Editor,

Please permit me the opportunity to directly address President David Granger. Dear, David – I am but a tiny voice among the thousands which have recently been crying out for a peaceful transition of Government as is the normal expectation in all established democracies around the globe and of which our nation state can momentarily and proudly claim to be a contributor and integral part of.

Our Golden Arrowhead, our Pledge and our Motto are all national symbols which we proudly embrace with great enthusiasm and vigor. To see our flag flying among those of other proud democracies has got to be one of the personal joys which every Guyanese behold.

Today that reality is in great danger of being just a memory trace for all our freedom loving people. For Guyana to remain great, successful and respected among the other great nations of the world we must likewise prove our worth, honor, respect and value to the fullest expectations of the international family of free and democratic nations.

Recent actions and threats do not bode well and will for sure alienate us from having any further say thus relegating us to a level of insignificance among those nations who are best poised to assist us in creating our own successes.

Regardless of all that is said and written, I faithfully believe that you will rely on your esteem judgment as guided by your conscience in the coming days.

As a former military leader, you will know that stepping down is not failure or weakness but instead a process and an opportunity to access, correct mistakes, regroup and re-launch. Any failure to do the right thing will not only permanently tarnish the image of your party but for certain, will most likely provoke several forms of civil unrest and disobedience which could easily escalate into damage of property serious injury and even loss of lives. Guyanese have been down that road enough times and have come a far way to not want a repeat performance, nor do they want to become another Venezuelan example for the world to point their scornful fingers at.

As it stands right now, we have the ear and support of key nations on our side and it is in your hands and your hands only to ensure that it remains that way. Guyana is at a most delicate threshold of which any wrong decision can spell disaster and doom like we have never before seen.

We have known each other on a friendly and business level for a very long time and it is with this in mind that I make this desperate appeal for good reason to prevail so that we can breathe again as one nation.

I also call on the Leadership of the Peoples Progressive Party, Civic to hold out the preverbal olive branch and cast aside any grudge or malice which will only serve to render the wounds of this nation malignant. I trust that in the coming days the Supreme Creator will be your guide in the interest of our peaceful nation.

Yours truly,

Bernard Ramsay