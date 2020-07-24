Farmers Advancement Network aiming to be nation’s bread-basket

The Farmers Advancement Network (FAN), a cash crop grouping from Belle West, West Bank Demerara, wants to be the breadbasket of Guyana. At least this is what its president, Mahadeo Deokarran, has assured the National Industrial Commercial and Investments Limited (NICIL).

Deokarran’s dream of being part of an institution dedicated to meeting the nutritional needs of the nation had previously faced resistance. “I had applied for land since 2012 as I was desperate and determined to get into agriculture. I had written GUYSUCO on several occasions and I have copies of the letters to show as I never got anywhere with my plans,” Deokarran, a re-migrant, recalled.

NICIL has granted FAN a 20-year lease to help launch the vision and the agriculture body has moved to be legally registered after operating for two years, he disclosed.

According to an elated Deokarran, “We intend to solicit assistance and support as a group and not as individuals and that is why we are determined to get the group registered.”

NICIL’s Charles Brown has committed two tractors at a heavily-subsidized cost to help push the FAN vision.

Brown reminded the team that NICIL remains committed to providing support since it has made available some 343 acres of land to several ex-GUYSUCO workers and farmers within the community who wanted to push agriculture.

“It shows that these farmers were indeed determined and while it was viewed as marginal lands they were able to demonstrate that several cash crops can be planted on this land. As such, a decision was taken to lease these lands instead of having persons squat on them and the rest is history, as originally, we gave first preference to ex GUYSUCO employees,” he said.

Despite nay-sayers the agriculture scheme is gaining traction.

“There are several persons who continue to approach me and the office daily seeking lands because they have recognized what this place has become, and they want to be a part of it. I gave a commitment of an excavator as we at NICIL are seeking to enhance what is taking place here and we remain committed to that task,” Brown emphasized.

He has discouraged farmers seeking individual financial assistance from lending agencies, but to do so collectively.

“I have reminded them that they would garner more assistance if they seek help as a group rather than as individuals and thus far, they have proceeded to legally register themselves,” Brown said.