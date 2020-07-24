De Coal-a-shun want fuh know if sanctions apply to invalid visas

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem doctors baffled. Dem do X-Ray, CT scan and MRI and still dem still can’t decide how dem gun do de surgery. Is de most complicated surgery ever done in Guyana.

Dem fly in an expert from America. When de expert look at dem test results, him seh dat de surgery fuh separate de Rigadier from de presidential seat gun be harder dan separating Siamese twins.

Dem boys rememba de man who had wha we does call go-dee. One of dem Ministuh de visiting de hospital and de man ask de Ministuh fuh touch he go-dee.

Dem Ministuh get vex and tell de man dat he nah believe in dem superstitious business. He ask de man just what he think gun happen to he overgrowth if he, de Ministuh, touch it.

De man reply: “People tell me whatever guvment touch does disappear”.

De same man still had fuh go fuh surgery and he nervous as dem wheel he into de theater.

De doctor ask he why he so nervous.

De man answer: “Is de fuss time I undergoing operation, so I lil nervous.”

De doctor tun to he and seh: “Is de fuss time I doing a surgery too, but do I look nervous?”

Dem boys read how de HAP-New+HAY-Eff-See file court action fuh interpret de visa restrictions wha de Pom-peo man from America clap pun dem.

All dem ministuhs and Lampey and Pampey nervous.

De Coal-a-shun asking the court to interpret whether de visa restrictions apply to valid visa, invalid visa, expire visa, single-entry visa, immigrant visas or non-immigrant visa.

De Coal- a-shun also asking de court fuh mek a declaration dat de visa restrictions nah cover immediate family, side-chick, blow-child, unclaimed children and child-mothers.

Talk half and wait fuh mo sanctions drop.