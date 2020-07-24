Latest update July 24th, 2020 2:02 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Breaking – Lowenfield released on bail for fraud charges

Jul 24, 2020 News 0

Keith Lowenfield and his lawyers leaving the Georgetown Magistrate Court.

Guyana’s Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield was moments ago released on $450,000 bail after appearing at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court to answer to criminal multiple charges for his fraudulent conduct in the March 2 Elections.
The CEO appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty with Senior Counsel Neil Boston and Nigel Hughes as his attorneys and was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charges relating to fraud, misconduct in office and breach of the public’s trust by providing results of the March 2 elections which he knows to be false.
The CEO was only yesterday served with the court notice after evading court marshals for over three weeks.
At the court, supporters of the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition flocked the gates and screamed “Free Lowenfield.”
The charges were filed by Daniel Josh Kanhai, a member of The New Movement Party and Desmond Morian of the People’s Progressive Party.
The particulars of one of the charges read that the accused, between the 5th day of March and 23rd day of June 2020, at Georgetown in the Georgetown Magisterial District, County of Demerara, State of Guyana conspired with person(s) unknown to commit the common law offence of fraud, to wit, by representing to the Guyana Elections Commission, that tables attached to his Election Report dated 23rd June 2020 accurately reflected the true results of the said election, in order to materially alter the results of the said election with intent to defraud knowing the said tabulation to be false.”
He will make his next court appearance on August 14.

Similar Articles

Sports

Guyanese Walter ‘Boyd’ Moore is now a UEFA ‘B’ License Coach

Guyanese Walter ‘Boyd’ Moore is now a UEFA ‘B’ License Coach

Jul 24, 2020

Former ‘Golden Jaguar’ defender Walter ‘Boyd’ Moore who decided to pull the lid on his playing career back in January of this year having donned national colours at every level from Under-15...
Read More
Basketball For Good’ platform launched

Basketball For Good’ platform launched

Jul 24, 2020

KK Persaud Memorial dominoes set for August 9 at Tuschen

KK Persaud Memorial dominoes set for August 9 at...

Jul 23, 2020

South Africa could play series in B’dos just after CPL

South Africa could play series in B’dos just...

Jul 23, 2020

Olympics Athletics Coach Lyndon Wilson loves cricket more than Athletics (Part 1)

Olympics Athletics Coach Lyndon Wilson loves...

Jul 23, 2020

Top local performers recognised in observance of International Boxing Day

Top local performers recognised in observance of...

Jul 23, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019