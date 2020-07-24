Breaking – Lowenfield released on bail for fraud charges

Latest update July 24th, 2020 2:02 PM
Guyana’s Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield was moments ago released on $450,000 bail after appearing at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court to answer to criminal multiple charges for his fraudulent conduct in the March 2 Elections.
The CEO appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty with Senior Counsel Neil Boston and Nigel Hughes as his attorneys and was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charges relating to fraud, misconduct in office and breach of the public’s trust by providing results of the March 2 elections which he knows to be false.
The CEO was only yesterday served with the court notice after evading court marshals for over three weeks.
At the court, supporters of the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition flocked the gates and screamed “Free Lowenfield.”
The charges were filed by Daniel Josh Kanhai, a member of The New Movement Party and Desmond Morian of the People’s Progressive Party.
The particulars of one of the charges read that the accused, between the 5th day of March and 23rd day of June 2020, at Georgetown in the Georgetown Magisterial District, County of Demerara, State of Guyana conspired with person(s) unknown to commit the common law offence of fraud, to wit, by representing to the Guyana Elections Commission, that tables attached to his Election Report dated 23rd June 2020 accurately reflected the true results of the said election, in order to materially alter the results of the said election with intent to defraud knowing the said tabulation to be false.”
He will make his next court appearance on August 14.
