Body of Corentyne man fished out of river in Region Seven

The body of a 22-year-old man from Brighton Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was yesterday morning pulled from the Kaburi River, Mazaruni District, Region 7. This was confirmed by Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Linden Lord.

When Kaieteur News contacted Commander Lord, he disclosed that the father of the man was in the Kaburi backdam in the company of ranks transporting the body out from the location.

The dead man, Roger Alert was a father of one. According to information received, the man was working with his father, Rolston Alert, a gold miner in the Mazaruni District.

Relatives told this publication that Roger left about two weeks ago to work with his father in the interior. On Wednesday, they said, his father left him to overlook the operations in order to conduct business elsewhere. His father had reportedly told him not to leave the location.

An aunt of the now dead man, Anita Norah, disclosed that she received information Wednesday afternoon that Roger left the mining location with two other friends in a boat to venture to a shop in the Kaburi area, but the boat they were in capsized due to strong current. Roger and the two others were thrown overboard as a result. They, however, managed to swim their way to shore but claimed Roger was nowhere to be seen. Norah said it was after the father had returned to the location that the family received a call informing them of what had happened. She said that while they were hopeful that Roger would have been found alive, they were worried he did not survive.

A report was subsequently made with police and a search was initiated. Just around 9:30am yesterday, Roger’s lifeless body was pulled from the water. An investigation has since been launched.

Roger’s remains were transported to the Lyken Funeral Home where a Post Mortem is expected to be conducted today.

He was described as a helpful, respectable and hardworking young man.