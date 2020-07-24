Basketball For Good’ platform launched

FIBA’s Foundation, the International Basketball Foundation (IBF), launched its new “Basketball For Good” digital platform (http://www.fiba.basketball/foundation) on Wednesday last. The Foundation uses the power of basketball to initiate positive social change globally, contributing to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

General Secretary of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF); Patrick Haynes, who is also on the FIBA 3×3 committee, shared with local media that, “Following our recent inclusion in the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework, this is another aspect where FIBA is aligning with the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Agenda 2020 that endorses sustainability goals.”

Integrated into the FIBA.basketball website, the platform will showcase the diverse Basketball For Good projects the Foundation runs globally. As part of the new platform, the IBF is also launching a “propose a project” form, enabling people to submit projects which require assistance that align with the IBF’s vision and mission around “Basketball For Good”.

The IBF started developing its Basketball For Good programs in 2016 and now runs 15 projects in 64 countries, reaching 28,000 youths globally. The Foundation aims to grow the scale and impact of its Basketball For Good program and this new digital platform will also become a central hub for the wider Basketball For Good community, including FIBA’s stakeholders such as National Federations, leagues, clubs, NGOs and individuals that share the same vision of using basketball’s power to initiate positive change.

Through the Basketball For Good platform, individuals can make donations, offer equipment or services to support the projects, or find out about volunteering opportunities.

Haynes is featured on the impact of the Foundation’s Antilles 3×3 project in the Caribbean region, he shared that, “Sport has the power to unite our communities – both the International Basketball Foundation and the Caribbean Basketball Confederation are dedicated and committed to developing and promoting the game of basketball, to bring people together, to unite our communities, and to make basketball the most popular sport in our communities.”

The IBF’s new digital presence and social media platforms will be promoted on FIBA’s social media channels via Facebook and Instagram.