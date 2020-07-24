Latest update July 24th, 2020 2:02 PM

ANUG to Granger: Concede, then we’ll have talks

ANUG Chair, Timothy Jonas

A New and United Guyana (ANUG) is putting on record that it will not engage in dialogue with the APNU+AFC Caretaker Government, as its call for such dialogue is shrouded in duplicity.
The coalition had said that it “remains open to dialogue with other political parties and stakeholders on the way forward for our country” and that it is “prepared to act responsibly to bring a resolution to the ongoing political situation.”
“If the coalition is indeed prepared to act responsibly,” ANUG stated, “the first act would be to concede they have lost the 2020 regional and general elections.”
Instead, the Granger coalition has endorsed the fraudulent declaration produced by Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, as a declaration based on it would hand the coalition a false victory.
“It is nothing short of dishonesty and another display of the duplicitous nature of the leadership of APNU+AFC to say they are prepared to act to resolve a situation, a situation which they have created and is within their power to resolve.” ANUG said.
ANUG is prepared, it noted, to have talks with a legally elected Government, parliamentary opposition, other political parties and stakeholders on the way forward for the country, following the final declaration of the votes tallied by the recount process.

New 2019