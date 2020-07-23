Three dead in separate road accidents

Three persons are now dead following separate road accidents that occurred on the East Coast and East Bank public roads within the last five days.

The most recent fatality is that of a pedal cyclist who was struck by a motorcar on Tuesday last. According to the police, this deadly accident took place around 18:50hrs along the Melanie Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

It was reported that the dead cyclist, identified as Wayne James, 53, of Cinema Road, Melanie Damishana, swerved into the path of a motorcar.

The pedal cyclist was proceeding east along the public road when all a sudden he made a dash to go north. According to the driver of the car, he applied brakes but could not avoid colliding with James.

The impact flung James a short distance away where he hit head on the paved road. He was then picked by the driver in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police were notified of the incident and took the driver into custody.

Meanwhile, police on the East Back of Demerara (EBD) have managed to wrap up investigations of an accident which claimed the life of a pensioner along Linden Soesdyke/Highway.

Police said that the dead woman, identified as Lamina Adrian, was struck down by a motorcar while crossing the highway on Sunday last at around 18:30hrs.

Persons who saw what transpired picked up Adrian and rushed her to Diamond Diagnostic Centre where doctors pronounced her dead.

Police later apprehended the driver of the car responsible for the woman’s demise.

Investigations conducted revealed that the driver, Delwyn Moore, 25, was speeding and overtook another vehicle. His vehicle struck the woman.

He was placed before the Diamond Magistrate Court where he was charged by Magistrate Judy Latchman. He was charged with causing death due to dangerous driving.

He was granted bail in the sum $100,000.

However, this was not the only fatal accident that occurred on the East Bank that Sunday evening.

At around 19:30hrs that night, a 22-year-old man was also struck down and killed by a motorcar at Long Creek along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

Police said the dead man, Leo Smith, who resides in the Long Creek community, was walking along the corner of the road when the driver of the car, number plate PTT 1959, reportedly lost control and collided with him.

The police were called to the scene and James was picked up and transported to the Linden Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver was apprehended by police and was later released on station bail as investigations into the matter continue.