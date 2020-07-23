Security guard loses home to fire

Latest update July 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Iyana Thompson, a security guard attached the Professional Guards Service (PGS), held her two children tightly as she witnessed her home being destroyed by fire yesterday.

The home of the security guard on fire.

The fire consumed Thompson’s one-storey wooden house located at 13th Field, Section A, South Sophia just after 09:00hrs.
Thompson had just arrived home from her job and made her way to a shop opposite to purchase chicken.
As she was exiting the shop, her two children ran out of the house screaming, “Fire! Fire!”
She dropped her bag and rushed to the house to investigate but the smoke and flames were too much, forcing her to retreat.
Neighbours tried to assist as well but to no avail. The fire station was also contacted. However, by the time firefighters reached the location, the woman’s house was burnt to the ground.
The woman’s husband was later informed and left his workplace immediately to assist his family.
A neighbour took Thompson and her family into her home while the husband tried to make arrangements.
Meanwhile, Odessa Primus, a social media personality, took it upon herself to seek assistance. She was successful in locating a house where the family can be accommodated.
Anyone desirous of assisting this family can make contact with them on mobile number, 608-2346.

 

 

