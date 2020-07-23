Probe launched into alleged arson attempt on Suriname Embassy

Latest update July 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Detectives at the Major Crimes Investigation Unit at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Police Headquarters have launched an investigation into an alleged arson attack on the Suriname Embassy yesterday morning.
According to a source, around 01:00hrs person(s) allegedly tossed a Molotov cocktail at the embassy – located at the corner of Anira and New Garden Streets, Queenstown, Georgetown – which resulted in telephone wires being scorched and tiles on the lower flat receiving minor damage.
An alarm was raised, and due to swift action by the security guard, the flames were extinguished; the fire service and police were then summoned. The police reportedly found items that were used in the alleged arson attempt.
While the police have not made any official statement confirming the arson attempt on the embassy, other sources have confirmed that the incident happened and that an investigation was launched.
