Opposition Commissioners condemn attacks on GECOM Chair

Latest update July 23rd, 2020 4:02 PM
Opposition Commissioners jointly condemned the “scurrilous” attacks on the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), retired Justice Claudette Singh.
Since the Chair announced a decision to ensure the results of the transparent vote recount are declared, the coalition and its supporters have sought to attack and villify the Chair.
One PNCR Executive Aubrey Norton had written an opinion editorial to state that the Chair is “digging a hole for herself”. Later, the party’s supporters staged a demonstration on Main Street in Georgetown, where they pretended to have a funeral for the Chair.
“While Commissioners may not always agree with the Chairman,” the Opposition team said, “she has always discharged her duties with professionalism, fairness and impartiality, and in keeping with the tenets of the Constitution and other legal provisions.”
They called on those attacking her at the highest levels of the APNU+AFC coalition to cease and desist.
