Nah name yuh child after de Rigadier

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys rememba dat long ago when yuh get you fuss picknee, you does wan open de sacred book fuh find name. Nuff parents find name fuh dem children in de Bible.

But nowadays, yuh gat to be careful how yuh picking dem Bible names. Look how David, Joseph and Moses tun out.

One man named he dog ‘Five-Miles’. When his wife friend ask him why he did dat, he she: “Well, from now I can tell all my friends that I walk ‘Five-Miles’ every day!”

A pregnant woman fell into a coma during childbirth. When she regained consciousness, she was told by the nurses dat she was the proud mother of twins, a boy and a girl.

The nurse told her, “You do not worry about finding names for them. Your brother done name them already.”

The mother almost caught a fit since her brother was not right in the head. In panic, she asked the nurse, “What names he gave them?”

The nurse said: “He named the girl De-nise”

The mother heaved a sigh of relief and said, “Well dat is not so bad. What did he name de boy?”

De nurse answer: “De-nephew”.

But if you think dat was bad, think about the father who named his three sons Poo, Shut-Up and Manners.

One day, the three brothers were walking along the road when a car hit Poo and he lay injured on the roadside. Manners agreed to stay and help he injured buddy while Shut-Up went to the police station to report the accident.

Shut-up ran into the station and shouted: “My brother was just been hit by a car!”

This is how de convo went:

The desk sergeant replied: “Ok, first I need to know your name.”

-“Shut up”.

-“No, I need to know your name.”

-“Shut up.”

-“Excuse me but where are your manners?” asked the Sergeant.

“Round the corner picking up Poo.”

Talk half and careful who yuh name yuh child after.