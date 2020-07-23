Mazaruni inmate busted with marijuana in bucket

A convicted prisoner is currently being processed for court after he caught with more than a kilo of suspected marijuana in the Mazaruni Prison compound, Region 7.

Police said that inmate was spotted, at around 07:45hrs yesterday with a bucket, by a prison officer. The inmate was acting suspiciously.

The officer then decided to walk towards where he was.

Upon seeing the officer approaching him, the inmate ran behind the prison chapel but was pursued and apprehended.

Officers searched the bucket he was carrying and found the suspected marijuana.

Kaieteur News understands that convicted inmate is currently serving a 20-year sentence at the Mazaruni facility for murder.