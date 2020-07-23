Lowenfield served with court notice of fraud charges

Latest update July 23rd, 2020 4:02 PM

Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield

The Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield was moments ago served with court notice of his charge after evading Court Marshals for over three weeks.
Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) member Desmond Morian and The New Movement Party (TNM) executive Dr. Daniel Josh Kanhai filed the private criminal charges against Lowenfield which include the Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and Misconduct in Public Office.
“Mr. Lowenfield,” Kanhai said “has been evading the summons but fortunately, after careful planning and strategy, he was served at GECOM Secretariat’s office.”
The CEO is expected to be present in Court tomorrow morning, July 24th, 2020, at 9:00hrs to face the charges brought before him.
“Justice must prevail so that the will of the Guyanese people be respected,” Kanhai added.

