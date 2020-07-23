Jagdeo will fiercely resist any attempt by APNU+AFC to stage a coup

Latest update July 23rd, 2020 4:02 PM

Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo

Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo today sent a strong message to the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition that he will fiercely resist any attempt to hatch to hold onto power after a declaration is made.
Jagdeo referred to the statement issued by the Coalition yesterday and called it a “clear defiance” of the international community, the Chief Justice, the CCJ and Guyana Elections Commission who have all been clear that any declaration has to be made on the basis of the figures from the recount.
APNU+AFC’s statement also contrast to earlier statements by de facto President David Granger that he will accept any declaration made by GECOM.
“If Granger and his band of riggers,” Jagdeo stated “believe that they can continue to hang on to office after the declaration has been made then they are living in a fool’s world.”
He continued “If the international community was prepared to condemn and levy sanctions against people who are trying to undermine democracy, even before the declaration, just imagine the consequences the riggers will face if they refuse to leave office after the declaration – essentially staging a coup d’etat.”
“Needless to say,” he added, “such a move will be met by fierce resistance by the PPP and other forces fighting for democracy.”

