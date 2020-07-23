Guyana bracing for thunderstorms

Latest update July 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Agriculture’s Hydrometeorological Department yesterday warned residents to prepare for thunderstorms, especially over the northern areas.
This is as a result of Tropical Storm Gonzalo.
In a statement, the Hydromet Department disclosed that the National Hurricane Center had initially reported it as a tropical depression.
However, it was subsequently upgraded to a tropical storm at about 09:00 hrs yesterday.
Additionally, the Hydromet Department noted that Gonzalo is not expected to directly impact Guyana unless the system changes its trajectory and begin to travel towards the south-west of its current position or it increases to in excess of 400 kilometres, which the department noted, was very improbable.
The department further stated that it will continue to monitor the situation.
