Gov’t legitimacy rests on declaration of recount results – EU

The 27-nation European Union (EU) yesterday issued a strong statement, warning that a legitimate Government can only be sworn in on the basis of a declaration of the credible results of the recount, supported by all Guyanese leaders and electoral stakeholders.

Spokesperson for the EU’s diplomatic service, Nabila Massrali

The EU had fielded an electoral observer mission to Guyana’s elections.
The statement comes from the European External Action Service, which is the diplomatic service and combined foreign and defence ministry of the European Union.
“Following the elections in Guyana on 2nd March 2020, the clear ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) now provides a solid foundation for a peaceful and democratic solution to Guyana’s post-electoral crisis,” it said.
The CCJ had invalidated a report of the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, who had attempted to stray from the results of the recount.
While the results of the recount showed a win for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) with a more than 15,000 vote lead ahead of the incumbent A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition, Lowenfield in that report, added more than 20,000 ghost votes to grant the Coalition a false win at the March 2 elections.
The EU said that it is now up to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to “rapidly” issue a declaration based on the credible results of the recount certified by the Caribbean Community, in line with the CCJ’s ruling.
Such a declaration, the union said, “is urgent and essential for the country.”
Their statement comes just one day after 21 countries, participating in a special meeting of the Organisation of American States (OAS) Permanent Council, called on GECOM to declare the results to Guyana’s more-than-four-month-long election using the valid figures from the national recount.

 

New 2019