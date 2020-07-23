Exxon’s reports to EPA silent on toxic effects of flaring

For every oil development project in the Stabroek Block, ExxonMobil is required to submit a detailed Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

This document outlines the implications of the said project on the environment. For the EPA, this report is key as it helps the authority to have a full understanding of the consequences of the project’s worst case scenarios and whether it is worth the risk.

To date, ExxonMobil has submitted and received approval for EIAs for the Liza Phase One and Two development projects. Liza One is already producing about 80,000 barrels of oil per day while Liza Two is still receiving key infrastructural installations. A third EIA was submitted for ExxonMobil’s Payara project which is still awaiting the EPA’s authorization.

These three documents acknowledge that there will be temporary, non-routine flaring when gas is not re-injected into the reservoirs. By the same token, however, ExxonMobil and its consultants on the said reports, neglected to inform the EPA about the toxic chemicals that would be released into the atmosphere during those activities much less the impact it would have on the environment.

The issue of flaring has been a most topical one for local and international environmentalists following the disclosure by the EPA that ExxonMobil has burnt over nine billion cubic feet of gas since May last.

EPA, the guardian of Guyana’s environment said that ExxonMobil was forced to flare the gas due to mechanical issues experienced with its gas compressor system for the Liza Destiny oil vessel.

The faulty equipment is currently in Germany being repaired. In the meantime, ExxonMobil continues to burn associated gas at a rate of 12 to 15 million cubic feet per day. At this rate, it will flare another billion cubic feet by mid-August.

Extensive research conducted by Kaieteur News shows that gas flaring contributes to climate change, which has serious implications for the world.

The Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Nigeria, was keen to note in one of its studies that gas flaring is actually a major source of greenhouse gases (GHG) contributing to global warming which could accelerate the problem of climatic change and harsh living conditions on earth, if not checked.

It was noted that flaring releases carbon dioxide and methane, the two major greenhouse gases. Of these two, methane is actually more harmful than carbon dioxide. It is also more prevalent in flares that burn at lower efficiency. Those less efficient flares tend to have more moisture and particles in them that reflect heat and are said to have similar effect on the ozone layer like aero-sols do.

Of the greenhouse gases researched so far, Kaieteur News understands that the global warming potential of a kilogram of methane is estimated to be 21 times that of a kilogram of carbon dioxide when the effects are considered.

The Department of Mechanical Engineering has also noted that flaring contributes to local and regional environmental problems, such as acid rain with attendant impact on agriculture, forests and other physical infrastructure. The acid rain results in environmental degradation, which includes soil and water contamination, and roof erosion.

Furthermore, there have been over 250 identified toxins released from flaring including carcinogens such as benzopyrene, benzene, carbon disulphide (CS2), carbonyl sulphide (COS) and toluene; metals such as mercury, arsenic and chromium; sour gas with Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) and Sulfur Dioxide (SO2); Nitrogen oxides (NOx); Carbon dioxide (CO2); and methane (CH4) which contributes to the greenhouse gases .

ExxonMobil’s EIAs, including the one under review for the Payara project, make no mention of the foregoing.

It does note, however, that a flare system will be provided for the collection and safe disposition of produced hydrocarbon gases resulting from unplanned, non-routine relief and blow-down events.

ExxonMobil noted that relief events occur to prevent overpressure scenarios in the process equipment.

In addition, the American oil giant stated that temporary, non-routine flaring will occur during equipment maintenance, process upsets, and start-up.