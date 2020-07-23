Exxon’s environmental damages in West Africa should be a wake up call for Guyana

By Sueann Wickham

Guyana should observe the trail of damages ExxonMobil has left in West African nations and take heed immediately. Exxon Mobil, one of the biggest oil giants with over 37 oil refineries in 21 countries, has seen tremendous amounts of lawsuits for violation of human rights and pollution all across the world. Countries like Nigeria and Chad have barely reaped the benefits of their oil revenues but however experienced the full blow of environmental damages.

Nigeria

Nigeria has been an oil-producing nation for over 60 years and is one of the poorest nations in West Africa. On top of being extremely corrupt and having 45% of the population below the poverty line, oil companies like Exxon and Shell have left the country not only poorer than they were before their presence, but with severe environmental challenges as well. Nigeria faces pollution and way more environmental issues than they can afford and due to corruption of their leaders citizens benefit from little to none of the oil revenue received.

In 2010 ten ExxonMobil had one of the largest oil spills offshore Akwa Ibom, a Southern-Coastal state of the country. Environmentalists, journalists and local people reported that the spill lasted for days even though Exxon claimed the leak was less than 300 barrels; the company had also claimed that the spill was isolated the same day it occurred.

The spill was confirmed by ExxonMobil’s subsidiary in Nigeria, Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN) and was just one of the two oil spills were recorded in May and June 2010 respectfully at the Qua Iboe oil fields off Akwa Ibom.

The spill was said to have had a tremendous impact on fishermen in the area as it contaminated waterways killing large amounts of fish in the process. Akwa Ibom state fishermen collectives had called for compensations to be made to their members who suffered the hardships of the spill but it is unclear whether any was given.

Nigeria later cautioned Exxon about their spills as these two were just a few out of the many that occurred over the years. The company recorded four more oil spills within the same area in the short course of six months, which was followed by protests by women and youth for two days straight. There were reports of soldiers allegedly beating protesters with one woman suffering a broken leg.

In 2003, Justice Abdullahi Mustapha of the Federal High Court in Lagos held the oil company responsible for damages that occurred due to floating crude oil. These damages were said to be a threat to the ecology of the coastal communities of Bonny, Brass and Andoni official.

In the ruling ExxonMobil was ordered to pay three Niger Delta communities 1.4 billion naira (US $10.1 million) as compensation for the effects of their January 1998 oil spill that caused the communities of Bonny, Brass and Andoni severe damages. Over 40,000 barrels of oil were spilled when a pipeline connecting ExxonMobil’s offshore Idaho platform to the Qua Iboe oil export terminal, suffered a nasty breach. Many impoverished communities in the region had accused Exxon, its subsidiaries and the Nigerian government of cheating them out of the wealth produced in their own land and causing massive environmental damage in the process.

ExxonMobil had argued in their defence that it was not oil from its facility that had caused the damage complained against by the communities. Its subsidiary MPN expressed disappointment in the court’s ruling and later signalled for appeal. The MPN claimed it had closely monitored the spill with Nigeria’s local environmental and oil authorities and found that the three communities were not affected.

Chad

Even though Chad had discovered oil since the 1960s, Exxon only started production in 2003. Exxon entered the country despite the heavy amounts of corruption and poverty, offering to revolutionize the country’s economy. The company appeared to be so promising that President Idriss Deby government threw out two other oil companies that were then operating in the country to solely deal with Exxon. Citizens of Chad were optimistic about the wealth the country was set to receive however, Exxon took advantage of the corruption, taking their oil and leaving the burden of heavy environmental damages.

Based on a report by the Chad-Cameroon Petroleum Development Project and Monitoring Alternatives Group in 2011, several complaints were filed by villagers. This report contained the complaints of 25,220 persons belonging to 4,107 households in 25 villages in the Doba Basin oil field area. The complaints concerned the Chad-Cameroon Petroleum Development and Pipeline Project that was approved in June 2000 by the World Bank.

Other companies like Royal Dutch Shell and Elf Aquitine were also involved in the project but dropped it due to controversies. Exxon then picked up on the project with support from the World Bank to raise support within the international community under strict environmental and social standards.

Nevertheless, the project saw villagers complaining about dying trees and cattle due to waste oil. These oil facilities reportedly reduced the local population’s vital living space and their cultivable lands. The high-tension wires from the pipelines saw the constant breaking of land into small parcels.

The project also saw the introduction of “quarries” also known as burrow pits where sand and gravel needed for the project was dumped. The heavy rains saw water being accumulated in these pits and it later posed as a hazard to the general population. Instances occurred where children and animals drowned the pits, leaving villagers in absolute devastation.

The villagers also saw water levels refusing to drop, resulting disappearances of animal and plant species.

The Nya, Pende and Loule Riverways that sourced water for the entire project saw interferences with the villagers’ ability to source food as well. These river-ways were used as source for seafood for these villagers and due to contamination of the waterways many of the fish died leaving villagers on the hunt for another source of food. The villagers also lamented that their cultivated lands were being flooded making it harder for farmers to have a way of life.

Villagers also reported being plagued with conditions like diarrhea, conjunctivitis, and schistosomiasis, a parasitic disease, contracted after villagers reported drinking contaminated waters. Mediocre compensations were in turn offered by Exxon, set at CFAF 17,500 to 180,000 which converts to US $308.551 to US $317.36 dollars per individual and household. Most of the villagers simply refused.

In addition to the mass pollution caused by the toxic wastes ejected, the heavy pollution forced many villagers to abandon the area in search of healthy lands and a way of life.

Just recently, Guyana was made aware of ExxonMobil’s dangerous flaring at its Liza Phase One Project and reports by Environmental Protection Agency Head (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams stated that the oil giant is currently burning 2 million cubic feet of gas per day. It was also reported that the flaring is releasing 250 toxins including cancer causing agents into the atmosphere which can be of severely harmful over the course of years.

Will Guyana follow the same path as West Africa?