E’bo man charged for setting fire to CID office, army building

Mere five days after his mother was charged with killing a taxi driver, Keyon Davis, 24, an excavator operator of Hibernia, Essequibo Coast was dragged to court.

Yesterday, he was read charges -two counts of setting fire to public buildings belonging to the state.

The defendant, Davis, appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Suddie’s Magistrate Court where he was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

It is alleged that on July 14, 2020 the defendant maliciously set fire to the CID office located at Anna Regina police station. He was also accused of setting fire to the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) Second Infantry Battalion at Maria’s Lodge, Essequibo Coast.

Magistrate Sam granted the defendant bail in the sum $200,000 on each charge. The matter was adjourned to August 5th, 2020.

According to reports, on July 14 it was hectic day for fire fighters along the Essequibo Coast. They were forced to battle and contain two fires at the two government buildings in the wee hours of the morning.

At around 03:30hrs that day, the GDF Second Infantry building was set on fire. About an hour later it was reported that CID headquarters in that Region Two area was on fire as well.

An investigation was launched and fire officials concluded that the fires were deliberately set. They added that kerosene along with other flammable substances was used to ignite the fires.

Police took over the investigations and began the hunt for the arsonist. Investigators stumbled up evidence indicating that both fires were linked to one individual.

There was also a possibility, based on the pattern used to start the two fires, that the same perpetrator might have been responsible for an earlier attempt on July 8th to set the Suddie Magistrate Court alight too.

As the case developed, police were led to excavator operator, Keyon Davism as the prime suspect. It was soon discovered that he was the son of a police special corporal, Vanessa Milo, who was charged on July 18 for manslaughter.

Police had believed that he was upset with the police over the matter and decided to light the fires as revenge.