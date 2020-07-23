COVID-19 tally now 350 as 11 more test positive

Latest update July 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) yesterday reported that the number of confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus continues to climb rapidly, with 11 new cases recorded.
This brings the country’s total number of cases to 350 as at July 22.
Presently, there are 166 active cases in institutional isolation at various facilities throughout Guyana, with 33 in institutional quarantine.
The Ministry has also reported two more recoveries from the virus, bringing the total number recoveries to 165.
Meanwhile, the total number of deaths stands at 19.
To date, a total of 3,919 persons were tested for the COVID-19 with 3,569 of those tests returning negative.
Since March 11, Guyana has seen a surge in positive cases despite the steady calls for adherence to the guidelines set by MoPH as well as the National Covid-19 Taskforce, with Regions 1 and 7 accounting for the majority of confirmed cases in the country.
Moreover, the World Health Organization has reported a total of 14,562,550 positive cases worldwide with the Americas accounting for 7,702,075 of the positive cases and 311,569 deaths out of the 607,781 worldwide totals.
