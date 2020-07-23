COVID-19 forces Lands and Surveys to introduce LiveChat

The Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) has introduced a new communication feature in its services to allow customers easier access to information and services provided by the commission in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The new feature, which is a LiveChat option offered by the Commission’s website www.glsc.gov.gy, allows members of the public to chat in real time with staffers of the commission on accessing information on lease applications, letter of expressions, surveying, payment methods. It also provides a platform for inquires and complaints, among other services.

Commissioner Trevor Benn, Head of GLSC, told Kaieteur News that this new feature is a result of efforts by the commission to meet the needs of its customers during the current COVID-19 situation.

He explained that individuals have been flocking the commission’s office in large numbers and due to the restrictions, the facility cannot accommodate everyone if it is to ensure that the social distancing requirement is followed.

“To ease the burden on the people and the commission, we have decided to set up the LiveChat option,” he said.

Further, Commissioner Benn also pointed out that the “people demanded” this option since there has been numerous messages on the GLSC Facebook page. However, the large number of messages required someone manning the page full time.

The option also allows persons to leave offline messages, which will be responded to during its operating hours- 8:00am- 4:30pm Mondays-Fridays.