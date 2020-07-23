Cops seize shotguns, arrest two farmers with ganja

Police yesterday busted two farmers with ganja plants and three unlicensed shotguns at Moco Moco Village, Central Rupununi, Region Nine.

Ranks reported that they found a 23-year-old farmer with 341 grams of suspected cannabis in his home.

They took possession of the illegal substance and pressed him to tell them where he got the ganja.

He then took the ranks to his farm and showed them a field with thirty cannabis plants measuring from five to seven feet in height.

Not long after, another farmer, 59, was busted at his camp with three unlicensed shotguns. A search was then conducted at his farm and 41 cannabis plants measuring from one to five feet in height were discovered.

The farmers have since been detained and the plants were destroyed by fire.