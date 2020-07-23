Autopsy report reveals miner sustained head, neck injuries

Decomposed body in well…

An autopsy report has revealed that a miner, whose partially decomposed body was found in a well at Puruni Landing, Mazaruni, Region Seven, had sustained head and neck injuries.

The post mortem that was conducted yesterday detailed that the dead miner, identified as Calvin Hamilton, 29, of Aranaputa Village, Region Nine, died as a result of blunt trauma to the head and asphyxiation due to drowning, compounded by compression injuries to the neck.

Hamilton’s decomposing body was found on Sunday last at around 17:00hrs by an employee of a nearby drinking spot who visited the well to pump water for his boss.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Hamilton worked for a Brazilian mining company called “Hard Rock” and was last seen alive by his company’s manager on Friday.

Police also found out that the miner was also seen by others drinking at a bar on the landing at around 19:00hrs that evening. One individual even claimed that Hamilton left the bar later that night heading for his camp.

As investigations continue, Hamilton’s family are currently preparing for his cremation.