Autopsy report reveals miner sustained head, neck injuries

Latest update July 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Decomposed body in well…
An autopsy report has revealed that a miner, whose partially decomposed body was found in a well at Puruni Landing, Mazaruni, Region Seven, had sustained head and neck injuries.
The post mortem that was conducted yesterday detailed that the dead miner, identified as Calvin Hamilton, 29, of Aranaputa Village, Region Nine, died as a result of blunt trauma to the head and asphyxiation due to drowning, compounded by compression injuries to the neck.
Hamilton’s decomposing body was found on Sunday last at around 17:00hrs by an employee of a nearby drinking spot who visited the well to pump water for his boss.
Subsequent investigations revealed that Hamilton worked for a Brazilian mining company called “Hard Rock” and was last seen alive by his company’s manager on Friday.
Police also found out that the miner was also seen by others drinking at a bar on the landing at around 19:00hrs that evening. One individual even claimed that Hamilton left the bar later that night heading for his camp.
As investigations continue, Hamilton’s family are currently preparing for his cremation.
Jul 23, 2020The inaugural Karan Kumar Persaud memorial dominoes competition has been set for August 9 at Devin/Chagel sports bar, Play Field Street, Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo. The competition...
Jul 23, 2020
Jul 23, 2020
Jul 23, 2020
Jul 23, 2020
Jul 22, 2020
I received an email from a well known diaspora Guyanese in which I was asked to publish an opinion as to whether the new... more
Osaze, who died recently, was a militant working class activist of the Working People’s Alliance. He was also known in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders It is long past time for good sense to prevail in Guyana amongst the leadership of the APNU+AFC coalition... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]