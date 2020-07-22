Porter dies in Arawai Trail accident

Twenty-five-year old, Mahendra Verria, yesterday succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) due to injuries he sustained in an accident on the Arawai Trail, in the Mazaruni River.

According to official police reports the young man who hails from Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was travelling in a motor tractor on Tuesday, when the driver lost control of the vehicle about 10:30hrs.

Enquires into the case revealed that the tractor was proceeding north along the trail with two porters, Sunny Moore, age 25 of Cornelia WCD, and the now deceased while towing Motor Lorry# GRR 6331.

The reports reveal that while in the process of descending a hill, the tractor driver lost control and jumped from the vehicle, along with the two porters both of whom sustained injuries about their bodies.

The two men were reportedly picked up by co-workers and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where they were examined. Moore was admitted to the Accident and Emergency Ward where he was placed under observation.

Meanwhile, Verria whose condition was listed as critical, suffered head injuries and was air dashed to GPHC where he succumbed to his injuries at 15:00hrs. His body is at the hospital Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem (PM).

Both of the vehicles involved in the accident are owned by C.B Construction Inc. The matter was reported to police and the two drivers have been taken into custody where they are assisting with the investigation.