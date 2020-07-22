Latest update July 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Police probing rape allegations against Ruel Johnson

Jul 22, 2020

The Guyana Police Force has launched an investigation into rape allegations levelled against Ruel Johnson. Recently, Johnson, a Kaieteur News employee, had been faced with a barrage of condemnation in wake of a Facebook post by an ex-girlfriend, Akola Thompson, accusing him of grooming and rape.

Kaieteur New’s Ruel Johnson

Johnson has publicly denied these allegations.
It is alleged that Johnson had intoxicated the young woman, who was underage at the time, and had sexual intercourse with her.
This publication was informed that a report was lodged at the Alberttown Police Station and Johnson was subsequently contacted.
According to Johnson, a police rank had made contact with him on Monday and invited him to the station.
However, since he was performing professional duties at the time, he requested to visit the following day (yesterday).
Johnson said that when he arrived at the station he was informed of the allegations and taken into custody.
He said too, that he cooperated with police ranks and remained at the station until his attorney arrived. He was later released on his own recognizance.

 

