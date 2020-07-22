Man given ‘royal run around’ to recover bail money

A Plaisance resident was given the ‘royal run around’ by officers attached to the Sparendaam Police Station to recover his bail money.

According to information received, the man, Renrick Ramgobin, was dropping his mother on a 1000 watt electrical motorcycle when he was stopped by a traffic rank on July 12, 2020 at the intersection of the Ogle Airport and the Railway Embankment, East Cost Demerara (ECD). The rank, the publication was informed, asked Ramgobin for his license and relevant documents. Ramgobin, in response, told the officer that he has no documents and explained that there is no need for any sort of legal documents to operate the electric motorcycle.

“I told him that the dealer that sold me the bike said that there is no need for the motorcycle to be registered since the motor is below 50CC,” said Ramgobin.

Nevertheless, the traffic rank instructed the man to ride to the Sparendaam Police Station and lodge the bike. Ramgobin was given a court date and released on $25,000 bail. He then contacted the dealer who sold him the motorcycle and told him what had transpired.

“The man that sell me the bike said no, that is wrong, they can’t lock you up for that. He tell me that he will contact GRA (Guyana Revenue Authority) about the issue,” Ramgobin added.

The very next day Ramgobin said that he was summoned to the station to uplift the bike. There, the traffic rank told Ramgobin that the matter was clarified and he will no longer have to face court. The rank proceeded to write on the back of the bail receipt “return bail money”. Ramgobin was further instructed to recover the bail money from the Officer in Charge (OC) at 15:00hrs, the same day.

Ramgobin returned but the OC was not in and was instructed again to return the following day. When he returned the next day, he said he met the OC and handed him the receipt. But according to Ramgobin, the OC looked at the receipt and said that he must first clarify with the traffic officer before handing over any money. But the rank was not in at the time, Ramgobin said. As a result he was once more instructed to return the following day.

Ramgobin followed the instruction, for a third consecutive time, and made his way down to the Sparendaam Station only to be told that the OC was not around and that he must return next day. This went on for six more days until Ramgobin became frustrated to the point of sharing his story with this publication.

Upon hearing the man’s story, Kaieteur News contacted the district commander to find out about the process to recover one’s bail money. The commander in response said, “(it) depends on when the decision was made to return bail.” He explained that if the decision to return bail is made before the money leaves the station then the bail can be refunded the same day. He added that should the decision be made a few days after the money has left the station then the individual will have to uplift the money from the district headquarters. If it takes more than a week to decide, then the individual must go to the Police Finance Department in Georgetown.

Ramgobin’s case was then related to the Commander who advised that he (Ramgobin) make contact with him immediately. This was done and Ramgobin was asked to travel to the District Headquarters at Coven John today.