Lil Joe appealing somebody else case

Dem Boys Seh…

When dem boys de small and used to play ring-a-ring-a-roses, dem used to sing “ring-a-ring-a-roses, a pocket full of posies. A-tishoo, a-tishoo, we all fall down.”

De HAP-New +HAY-Eff-See playing rig-a-ring-a-roses.

Dem playing merry-go-around with de court. De guh to de High Court. Den dem guh to de Court of Appeal. Den de matter end up at de CCJ. Dis is how dem gat de whole country going around in circles.

De Chief Just-ice throw-out de case wha dem file fuh stop de declaration of de results of de elections. Lil Joe jump up and seh how dem gun appeal.

But de last time dem boys check de Court papers, Lil Joe and de HAP-New+HAY-Eff-See was not party to de court case. So how come dem appealing? Is all part of de merry-go-round.

While some people going around in circles, some people walking straight. And some turning right.

On Monday, a man wha like go west in he van, carry de boss man of de Waterfall paper to court. But like he didn’t know who was de boss man. Cause he come in de courtroom and sit down right next to de boss man.

He tek a side glance at de boss man den he put he head straight. Den he stare at de boss man but like he still nah recognize de boss man. He then took a third look and head straight through de door. When he come back in, he change he seat.

Yesterday, a man mek a right turn dat woulda mek de Rigadier proud. Dis man bin seh how de boss man nah like certain people wha Mr. Kay Bee does like.

When he tun up at de Waterfall paper yesterday, de security tell he dat he deh at de wrong place. He gat fuh use de gym of he friend, Mr. Kay Bee.

De man mek a quick right turn and head in dat direction. Is suh when you like to bun de bridges wha you cross.

Talk half and wait fuh see who gun turn left.