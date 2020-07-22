GPL offers “payment options” to COVID-hit customers

– opening hours adjusted

Even as it gears to cater to customers during modified hours as part of the COVID-19 reopening, the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) is prepared to simultaneously offer payment options to those faced with “genuine financial difficulties”.

At least this is according to a statement issued by the power company yesterday.

Effective today, the business hours for all GPL Commercial Offices will be extended, the statement outlined.

“Our Commercial Offices will operate between 08:00 hours to 15:00 hours Monday to

Friday and close on weekends. Our Service Centres at Parika, Mon Repos and Grove will operate between 08:00 hours to15:00 hours Monday to Friday on their respective business days and from 7:30 hrs to 15:00 hrs on their respective weekend days.”

GPL said its offices will only be accessible to process bill payments and Prepaid Tokens Purchases.

Customers will also be able to conduct queries but by appointments only.

“Customers must engage us via our Call Centre on Tel. No. 226-2600 Ext 1 or WhatsApp

608-9090 for queries; should the query require a face-to-face interaction; an appointment will

be established during our conversations.”

With regards to applications, by appointment only, GPL is urging customers to commence the application process for services through its website @https://gplinc.net/services/.

“Following this process, a Customer Service Representative will contact you via phone to set up an appointment to visit the office to complete the process. Our company extends sincerest appreciation to our customers who continue to honour their monthly payments.”

GPL also encouraged those customers who are experiencing “genuine financial difficulties” and who are unable to pay bills, to contact them via the email, [email protected], to discuss payment options.