GCCI calls on Granger to end electoral impasse

Latest update July 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GGCI) yesterday implored upon de facto President David Granger to make use of his authority as head of the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) to bring an end to the more than four-month long electoral process.
In a letter, GCCI reminded the incumbent president that as the leader of APNU+AFC, he has the authority to ask for the withdrawal of the appeal filed in the case Misenga Jones vs Roxanne George on Monday.
Notably, the letter further requested that President Granger ask the Attorney General to desist from supporting any appeal from the government side, adding that if by some miracle, Ms. Jones should succeed at the Court of Appeal it would be an embarrassment to the party’s candidates and lawyers and by extension the country as a whole.
The appeal, which was filed by Attorney-at-law, Mayo Robertson, on behalf of his client Misenga Jones, seeks to overturn the ruling handed down by the Chief Justice on Monday, which stated that the court had jurisdictions to hear the matter and as a consequence ruled that the national recount was valid and that the figures of the March 13th declaration by the Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, was deemed invalid. In addition, Jones is seeking to appeal several declarations including the order 60 of 2020 and any results obtained from it, invalid.
Moreover, the GCCI called upon President Granger to make the ultimate decision to concede his party’s defeat by acknowledging the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s victory as shown in the national recount and to ask his party representative, Ms. Jones, to not file an appeal on the Chief Justice’s decision. According to the GCCI, this is the only way to save face and allow a dignified outcome for all.
