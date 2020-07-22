Detective corporal testifies in moneychanger and daughter murder PI

By Renay Sambach

As the preliminary inquiry into the death of Aaron Latchman and his 18-year-old daughter, Arianna Latchman, continued yesterday before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, a detective corporal was called to testify.

When the matter was called, the police prosecutor called on Alexie Anys, a police corporal attached to the Main Crime Investigation Unit at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Police Headquarters. While the witness testified in court, one of the attorneys for the accused was present and another joined the hearing virtually. The five accused also joined virtually from the prison.

The accused are Mark Rufino, called ‘Mark’, 25, a labourer of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo; Paul Chan, called ‘Long Hair’ or ‘Anthony’, 37, a conductor of 10 Dennis Street, Sophia, East Coast Demerara; Troy Abrams, called ‘Troy ‘ or ‘Rasta Man’, 44, a vendor of 34 Middle Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara; Lloyd Sadloo, 37, self employed of 220 Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara, and Sean Thomas, called ‘Yankee’, 41 years, an electrician of 59 William Street, Kitty.

Anys gave evidence as it relates to an interview that was conducted at CID Headquarters with Rufino, and also on Thomas when he was arrested on July 11, 2019. After his testimony, he was crossed examined by the attorneys and the matter was adjourned to Friday July 24, 2020.

On their first court appearance, the accused were not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on July 4, 2019, at Robert Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, they murdered Aaron Latchman and Arianna Latchman during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

According to reports, on the day in question, Aaron Latchman arrived home around 15:15hrs and was attempting to park his car in his yard when two gunmen struck. One of the gunmen reportedly entered the house and shot Latchman’s daughter. The other, meanwhile, then attacked Latchman, and the two men got into a scuffle, which resulted in a bag ending up in a neighbour’s yard.

The gunman who had shot Latchman’s daughter then exited the house and came to his accomplice’s aid, shooting Latchman as well. After Latchman fell to the ground, the attackers snatched up a bag of cash and fled.

The killers escaped in a car. The moneychanger and his daughter were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where they were both pronounced dead on arrival.