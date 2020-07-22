Decomposed body found in well at Puruni Landing

A partially decomposed body was discovered floating in a well at Puruni Landing, Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

The decomposing body identified to be that of Calvin Hamilton, 29, was found at around 17:00Hrs on Sunday last by an employee of a nearby drinking spot who visited the well to pump water for his boss.

The employee immediately raised an alarm and persons recognized the body to be that of a miner employed at a Brazilain Mining Company called “Hard Rock”.

A report was made with the police who visited the area some time later and retrieved the corpse. It was observed by crime scene specialist that the body bore a huge puncture wound to the leg.

It was then positively identified by the manager of the mining company who told police that he had last seen Hamilton on Friday last.

Hamilton’s body was removed and transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital where it was examined before being sent to the morgue.