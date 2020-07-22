COVID-19 cases now at 339

Latest update July 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Public Health yesterday revealed that July has so far seen a total of 30 recorded COVID-19 cases. Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Boyle, in the Ministry’s daily update pointed out that “July has been significant with Region One reporting five cases, Region Four -four, Region Seven- 15 and Region Nine- six cases.”
The Health official added that it is critical for the Ministry to continue to monitor the evolution of the incidence in all regions, especially in Region Nine which shares a border with Brazil and has seen a recent spike in the number of confirmed cases over the past two weeks. Brazil is now the epicenter for the virus in Latin America.
Meanwhile, Regions One and Seven remain the districts with the highest transfer rate for the infection. The DCMO further explained that the concentration of infection in Regions One and Seven is far higher than it is in Region Four. “Even though the numbers in Region Four are higher, you are on average 9.5 times more likely to be infected in Region One than in Region Four and you are 7 times more likely to get infected in Region Seven than in Region Four,” she said.
To date, Guyana has had 339 positive cases, with 19 COVID related deaths. The number of active cases in Institutional Isolation is 157 and 19 persons are in institutional quarantine. Further, two persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There have also been 163 recoveries.
